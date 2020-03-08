OKALOOSA COUNTY Fla, (WALA) In a tweet from Eglin Air Force Base a contractor who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus tested negative for the disease.
The tweet reads as follows. "The 96th Medical Grp received results from Florida Dept of Health for the contractor w/th 96th Cyberspace Test Grp, who was potentially exposed to COVID-19. The contractor was found to be negative for the virus."
