A former Mobile County commissioner serving time for a child sex offense has asked a judge to release him from prison because of COVID-19.
Freeman Jockisch, who was convicted in 2014 of coercing a minor for sex, wrote in a motion earlier this month that he’s at risk from the disease because of his age and medical conditions. The 75-year-old has arthritis, gout and heart disease.
“These conditions place Movant at a severely heightened risk of serious medical problems and/or death in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, according to the CDC,” he wrote.
Jockisch included a hand drawing of the floor plan at Federal Correctional Institution Coleman in Florida to show that social distancing is not possible. He criticized Warden Kathy Lane.
“Furthermore, while Warden Lane cites Movant’s medial conditions being stable, she completely ignored his request was directed to his medical conditions and his risk if exposed to COVID-19 and that the FBOP’s measures to protect inmates, such as Movant, from contracting COVID-19 have proven somewhat futile at FCI Coleman as FBOP’s website itself continues to report,” he wrote.
Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade has given prosecutors until Aug. 20 to respond.
