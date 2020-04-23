While sheltering in place is keeping us safe, isn't always easy.
It can be stressful for some, and that stress can be dangerous, even deadly.
Dr. Ron Franks, a psychiatrist with USA Health, said 9-1-1 calls have increased significantly, not only for domestic violence incidents, but also suicide attempts.
As we continue to see stories from around the world about the virus, some people get depressed about the latest developments, or having to stay inside.
But Franks said, in addition to health concerns, many people have economic concerns as well.
Franks said, "They are worried about, will they continue to have a job? If so, will they be able to generate the same kind of income, will their hours be cut, will they be furloughed? And all that uncertainty adds to what already might be an existing depression or anxiety."
To handle stress, Franks suggests don't get addicted to details, establish a good routine, and, for some people, medication may be needed.
He also says its very important to keep in touch with people who are important to you, like family and friends.
Tonight's Ask a COVID-19 viewer submitted question: "Is walking through the house for a few …
Small business loans, unemployment queries and stimulus: Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby gives you #COVIDINFO
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he is optimistic that some businesses will be able to open …
While sheltering in place is keeping us safe, isn't always easy.
We are starting to learn some new information about long term care facilities in Mobile and …
State veterans home in Alabama have increased COVID-19 testing for residents and staff.
President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing for April 23
NEW YORK (AP) — Big public companies that received loans under a government program intended…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.