While sheltering in place is keeping us safe, isn't always easy.

It can be stressful for some, and that stress can be dangerous, even deadly.

Dr. Ron Franks, a psychiatrist with USA Health, said 9-1-1 calls have increased significantly, not only for domestic violence incidents, but also suicide attempts.

As we continue to see stories from around the world about the virus, some people get depressed about the latest developments, or having to stay inside.

But Franks said, in addition to health concerns, many people have economic concerns as well.

Franks said, "They are worried about, will they continue to have a job? If so, will they be able to generate the same kind of income, will their hours be cut, will they be furloughed? And all that uncertainty adds to what already might be an existing depression or anxiety."

To handle stress, Franks suggests don't get addicted to details, establish a good routine, and, for some people, medication may be needed.

He also says its very important to keep in touch with people who are important to you, like family and friends.