MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Four months ago, Coast Diagnostics Laboratory was a small company with a low profile.

One pandemic later, it is one of the fastest-growing businesses in the city.

Owner Brian Ward said the firm, founded in 2008, moved into larger digs on Airport Boulevard about 90 days ago and went on a hiring spree – surging staff from about 10 employees to 50 to 60 to keep up with the new COVID-19 testing work.

On Wednesday, it attracted the attention of Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville, who praised it as an example of American ingenuity and ability to respond to a crisis.

“It’s capitalism at its best,” he told reporters after touring the facility. “You know, we’re a country that’s self-sufficient, or should be. And we struggled a bit early in this pandemic because we’ve dropped our guard over the last 10 years.”

Ward said the lab processes up to 4,000 tests a day – about 20,000 to 40,000 a month. He added that the staffing increase has been a challenge since his company is competing with firms all across the country for a limited number of trained technicians.

“It has been extremely hard,” he told FOX10 News. “We’ve gone to Facebook ads and everything else to bring people in. We brought in people from out of state that were medical technologists to come in and help us just due to the volume that we brought in so quickly.”

Ward said the company’s customers include hospitals, local medical practices, businesses and schools that had been relying on overworked national labs. He said the company usually can turn around a test in about 24 hours and has been participating in research projects to improve the accuracy of antibody tests that attempt to determine whether someone’s had the illness in the past.

The work has been on another level since the pandemic took hold, and Ward said he expects it to continue.

“We have flu vaccines, and we still flu test, so I don’t think that’s going away,” he said. “The volume that we’re doing right now may decrease a little bit.”

Tuberville said he believes labs like this one have led to the perception that the COVID-19 problem in America is worse than it is. He noted more than 60 million tests have been conducted, the most in the world. He says that is picking up lots of people who have mild or no symptoms.

“When we first started, I can remember the first month of this pandemic, only people that any kind of symptoms could be tested,” he said. “Now you can go into a lot of different places and have the test done and sent to labs like this, and you can find out in pretty much 24 hours if you’ve got, don’t have it.”

Many people have been holding their breaths waiting for a coronavirus vaccine. But Ward said even after a vaccine that he does not expect it to completely disappear.

“We’re gonna have this. It’s gonna be around,” he said. “Coronavirus has been around for years, anyway. This is just a different version of one. So, it’s definitely got more impact than others, but I think it’s something we’re gonna have. It’s not going to go away anytime soon.”