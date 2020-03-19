GULFPORT, Miss. (WALA) -- According to the Navy Times, Navy commands on Wednesday reported that a sailor at Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 48 in Florida tested positive for COVID-19, as did a civilian worker at the Naval Construction Battalion Center’s Naval Exchange in Gulfport, Miss.
Officials told Navy Times that the latest positive case tied to the warship isn’t believed to be linked to a coronavirus cluster that started inside the Training Support Center at Naval Base San Diego.
