Concerns over testing, hospital strain and the economy dominated the coronavirus headlines on Monday.
Here is the latest:
The numbers: As of Monday afternoon, Alabama had recorded 196 positive tests for COVID-19. That is out of a total of 1,832 tests, meaning only a little more than 10 percent of Alabamians who have been tested so far have the virus. Health officials reported one more case each in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
The breakdown: State Health Officer Scott Harris told reporters Monday that the median age of Alabama’s coronavirus victims is 44. Those ages range from 2 to 97. Some 53 percent have been male. No one has yet died from the disease, according to health officials.
Testing: Alabama now has 17 state-sponsored testing sites, and Harris said that will rise to 25 by the end of the week. There are two in Mobile County. Testing has been one of the biggest issues across the country. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) told business owners Monday he is “more than a little frustrated” by the pace of testing.
Harris said at Monday’s news conference that the Mobile area, in particular, has a low number of reported cases likely because a relatively small number have been tested. “We definitely will pick up more cases there,” he said.
Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, agreed.
“I think it’s more likely that we just don’t have a good handle yet on more widespread testing, you know, for the Mobile residents,” she said a news conference in Mobile.
Concerns about hospital strain: Harris said so far, only about 6 percent to 7 percent of Alabama residents who have been treated for the coronavirus have been hospitalized. Still, he added, some hospitals already are operating at close to capacity.
“There’s certainly not a ventilator shortage at this time,” he said. “But we are concerned about the number of cases that hospitals have. Even without an absolute number shortage, some hospitals are nearing capacity, and we’ve had to coordinate hospitals within the state so they can share resources.”
Mobile hospitals at risk? Mobile County and Baldwin County each have just three confirmed cases. Yet, Murphree said local health officials are preparing.
“There are discussions, early discussions, about planning for alternate care sites should we end up running out of beds at local hospitals,” she said. “That is something that is happening throughout the United States.”
Situation critical in New York. Nowhere in the United States has been a bigger coronavirus hotspot than New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the city’s hospitals could run out of equipment and supplies by next week. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would order hospitals to increase capacity by at least 50 percent.
Help with taxes in Mobile: Mayor Sandy Stimpson said during a briefing Monday that there is consensus among the state’s mayors that “we need to keep our cities open.” He offered one small bit of help – the city will waive late-payment fees for sales and lodging taxes from February, March and April.
Help is stalled on Capitol Hill: A bill that would provide relief to small businesses and ordinary Americans is stalled on Capitol Hill amid partisan bickering. Addressing member of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce via conference call, Byrne on Monday laid the blame squarely at the fee of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
When will life return to normal? America is halfway through President Donald Trump’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread” campaign. President Donald Trump told reporters Monday that he is optimistic that the country will come back faster than many expect.
“Our country wasn’t built to be shut down. … We’re not gonna let the cure be worse than the problem,” he said.
But many experts doubt the crisis will be over by the end of that time. Officially, public schools in Alabama are supposed to reopen April 6. But Harris said that could be pushed back.
Harris acknowledge the economic fallout from the restrictions imposed to fight the virus.
“It’s a very difficult balance,” he said. “Time will tell if we overreacted or didn’t act fast enough, or maybe we got it right.”
Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered a grim assessment during an appearance on the “Today” Show on Monday. He said this week is “going to get bad.”
