Friday proved to be another eventful day in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Here are the biggest developments:
The numbers: COVID-19 cases crossed 100,000 in the United States, with more than 1,500 deaths. Worldwide, almost 27,000 people now have died. In Alabama, cases now exceed 600.
New restrictions in Alabama: Gov. Kay Ivey still is not ready to declare a complete statewide lockdown, as some other states have done. But she did order a long list of non-essential businesses and activities to close beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. “Folks this is real. It is very real,” she said at a news conference.
Mobile’s first death: Authorities reported the first coronavirus death in Mobile County. Friends and family identify him as Wayman Henry, a 66-year-old described as a talented musician.
Feds to the rescue: The House of Representatives passed the largest financial aid bill in history, and President Donald Trump signed it later in the day. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act exceeds $2 trillion and includes assistance for specific industries, small business loans and grants, and direct cash payments to most Americans.
Trump orders GM to make ventilators: President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to order General Motors to manufacture much-needed mechanical ventilators. The automaker had agreed to make the devices, but the administration balked at the cost. So, Trump took action. “We thought that we had a deal with, as an example, General Motors, and I guess they thought otherwise,” he said at his daily briefing. “And they didn’t agree, and now they do. They do agree.”
Florida sets up checkpoints: Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new efforts to stop infected people from traveling to the Sunshine State from elsewhere. That will include checkpoints on the highways. DeSantis said he particularly it troubled by the rate of growth of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. “There was a concern in the Panhandle that this could affect them,” he said.
A plea for social distancing: Mobile leaders urged residents to limit interaction with the outside world as much as possible. “This is real. It’s here. It’s deadly,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “And the advice that’s been given doesn’t need to be ignored.”
Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, at a different news conference, said people should stay home if they can. “One life is all we want to lose,” he said.
‘The wave is coming.’ Dr. Brian Sumrall, of Pulmonary Associates, said Mobile has been fortunate that the coronavirus was late to southwest Alabama, but he said at a news conference, “The wave is coming.”
Sumrall urged people not to be lulled into a false sense of security since the virus already likely is widespread, echoing other Mobile-area physicians.
“Our numbers are almost certainly much higher than what we have,” he said. “We are not testing everyone yet. When we reach the point that we can, these numbers are going to go much, much, much higher.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.