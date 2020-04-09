MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Local hospitals and healthcare workers are bracing for a surge in expected patients. Models are predicting the peak in Alabama is less than two weeks away.

Hospitals are busy expanding their COVID units. At Mobile Infirmary they could have upwards of 250 beds devoted exclusively to coronavirus patients.

The hospital says the much talked about ventilators are not a concern.

“We have more than 100 at our hospital alone, there’s 50 on order, we received 13 the other day,” said Dr. Bill Admire, Mobile Infirmary’s Chief Medical Officer. “The other hospitals have done the same and they’re getting more ventilators that come in. If they’re needed we’ll have them.”

According to models, Alabama is expected to reach its peak next weekend, around April 18th.

The measures the state and city have put into place to slow the spread seem to be working.

“We have blunted the curve in this area and our projections have gone down on the number of cases we’ll have statewide and locally and the number of deaths,” Dr. Admire said. “This is a very good thing.”

There has been talk about possibly opening an off-site hospital at the Mobile Convention Center, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the hospitals here do not think it is necessary.

“I feel like that was very good information to hear that all of them had beds available and all of them were ready for the surge,” he said.

While there is good news about the spread of the virus here, doctors say now is not the time to relax.

“What we don’t want to do is have a deceleration, everybody lets their guard down then we go right back up again,” Dr. Admire said. “I’m sure that we can get back to normal this summer.”

Mobile Infirmary said protective equipment is a priority, Dr. Admire said they have enough of it right now, but even more is on order.