MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The CDC issued an urgent request over the weekend warning people not to get on cruise ships or long flights as the concern about the coronavirus continues.
Health officials said cruise ship and plane passengers are at an increased risk of spreading the coronavirus because of the close quarters. Now they want the elderly or those at risk of the virus to avoid non-essential travel.
“I was planning on going overseas to Switzerland and Italy and I had my plans already, but I just cancelled it,” said Mirza Beig who flew into Mobile from Washington D.C.
Major airlines like Delta, American and United making it easy to change plans at no cost, but not everyone is aware.
“I didn't want to fly in a small plane where you have people with the facemask and people coughing and sneezing,” Beig said.
“There was a lot of open seats, I got to have an open seat next to me,” said Erica Kella, who flew into Mobile for vacation. “It was kind of nice, but there was a lot of Lysol happening.”
Airlines and airports are stepping up cleaning to reduce the spread of the virus, disinfecting aircraft and terminals more frequently and offering hand sanitizers.
While some are still willing to fly, a cruise is out of the question.
“That's just like a contamination bubble, so absolutely not, not a cruise ship,” Kella said.
Cruise companies, like Carnival which operate out of Mobile, have relaxed cancellation polices, allowing people to postpone their trip without penalty as long as it is done before April 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.