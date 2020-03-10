BAY MINETTE, Ala (WALA) -- A state-run veterans home in Bay Minette is watching the coronavirus closely.
As of now, the William F. Green Veterans Home is not closing their doors for visitors like their federal counterparts, but they are changing some of their protocols.
They are screening visitors by asking questions about their travel history and asking if they are sick. They are also making people use hand sanitizer during their visit.
“My husband’s health is at stake and I do not personally want people coming in that might have the flu or the coronavirus,” said Diane Salls, whose husband is a resident at the facility.
There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama, but the way visitation is done is changing. They are asking questions recommended by the American Health Care Association. Some visitors believe it is a good start.
“I agree they could take some more steps, but right now with the guys that do come up here and visit these guys they think the world of them coming up here to visit them,” said Fred Applegate.
Facilities like this one are at greater risk of the virus because the people who live here tend to be older and have pre-existing conditions which could make fighting the coronavirus harder.
“The thing that we ask is not unlike anybody, if you have a fever, flu like symptoms, a cold, please stay home don’t come visit our veterans,” said Brian McFeely, Administrator of the veteran’s home.
For family members of residents, they are taking it day by day.
“I think everything is fine for right now, but I feel personally if there are breakouts around here close it up,” Salls said.
The facility’s protocols could change at a moment’s notice up to and including telling visitors they cannot come in.
