MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Packed grocery stores are about to be a thing of the past in Mobile, at least while the coronavirus continues to spread.

A new order from Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will limit the amount of people allowed inside big box retailers and grocery stores.

“Everything we are doing is trying to make sure that you’re protected,” Stimpson said.

Starting Thursday, the number of people allowed inside stores at any one time is dropping drastically to 40% the normal capacity.

“Those numbers were not just completely pulled out of the air, I talked to the Rouses that run Rouses grocery stores, the Greers that run Greers stores,” Stimpson said. “So there has been some feedback to make sure we’re getting that right.”

The goal is to create social distancing inside stores.

“It allows us to do it without feeling like we are embarrassing ourselves or acting weird because now the stores are going along with those guidelines,” said Elizabeth Bencsath.

Stores will be required to monitor the numbers and make sure enough people leave before allowing more people to enter.

“If it looks like we have made a mistake in saying 40 percent capacity, we may drop that number down to 30 percent,” Stimpson said.