MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – It has been a week since Mobile police officers began cracking down on curfew violators in Mobile.

According to Mobile Police, in the last week they made 121 stops for curfew violations, writing 19 tickets. 102 of the stops resulted in a warning.

Based on the ordinance adopted by the Mobile City Council on Tuesday, the fine for failing to follow the 10 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew is $100 for the first offense and $200 for the second offense.

“You will see periodic checks by police to stop motorists to find out if they are complying with the curfew and if it is one of those that is exempted from the curfew or do we have a bunch of teenagers just joy riding,” said Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber at a press conference last week.

Mobile Police said they are taking the curfew seriously.

“It gives us an opportunity to enforce those things that have been put in place by the Mayor and the Governor to make sure we make our community safe,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste last week.

There are some exceptions to the curfew, they are listed below.