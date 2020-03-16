MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Officially, Alabama is supposed to stage a runoff election at the end of the month.
Like much else in the coronavirus era, though, that is up in the air.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill on Sunday asked for an emergency attorney general’s opinion on the legality of postponing the March 31 balloting.
A spokesman for Attorney General Steve Marshall declined to comment.
Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, told FOX10 News that he supports delaying the runoff so that the attention can be directed toward fighting the virus.
“Of course,” he said. “Public safety has got to be first and foremost. … Public safety is at the top of everyone’s list.”
Carl said he will stop running political ads for the time being.
“We made the decision to pull all our advertising and pull everything down for a while just to get the focus back to where it needs to be,” he said.
Representatives of Carl’s opponent, former state Sen. Bill Hightower, did not immediately respond to questions from FOX10 News.
A Democratic candidate for the state, Kiani Gardner, announced Monday she has suspended campaign events for the foreseeable future.
“As a mother, cell biologist, and professor, I am heavily weighing the risks of COVID-19 to my family and my larger community,” she said in a prepared statement. “I have decided to prioritize the health and well-being of our fellow Alabamians. I am calling on all candidates for office to show sincere leadership at this time and put the health and safety of our fellow Alabamians over political ambitions and to follow the example of our campaign to suspend all in person campaign-related activities for the foreseeable future.”
Neither Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville, responded to FOX10 News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.