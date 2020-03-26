Thursday brought more developments in the novel coronavirus crisis. Here are the most important ones:
The numbers: The United States surged ahead of Italy and China to take over first place in the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide. The country now has more than 83,000. That includes 531 in Alabama, with 19 in Mobile County and five in Baldwin County.
School’s out: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday ordered schools not to return to session as originally plan and instead prepare for online instruction beginning April 6. “We must be serious about eliminating the spread of this virus,” she said.
Help on the way? With new jobless claims nearly totaling a record 3.3 million, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that she expects the House on Friday to pass a $2 trillion rescue package approved by the Senate on Wednesday and hinted at future action. “It will pass,” she said. “It will pass with strong bipartisan support … I don’t think we’ve seen the end of direct payments.”
Testing on the way in Mobile: Mayor Sandy Stimpson touted 2,000 coronavirus tests that now are available. They are blood tests that offer an indication of whether the virus is present. He added that he expects the full-fledged swab test to be available next week. “It certainly will increase the city’s capacity for testing,” he said.
No gloves for restaurant workers? Epidemiologist Rendi Murphree said the Mobile County Health Department has received reports of restaurant workers not wearing gloves while serving food at curbside-service operations. “We recommend that during the emergency, wear gloves any time when you’re preparing any food for takeout service,” she said.
Tuition changes at South: The University of South Alabama board of trustees voted to reduce tuition for online students if the coronavirus forces the campus to remain closed through summer. Administrators said that is fairer than raising tuition for students forced to take online classes.
Homemade masks “better than nothing.” Kelly Warren, interim director of family services at the Mobile County Health Department said research shows that homemade masks are about a third as effective as medical-grade masks. She added that the homemade versions could be a last resort. “They are better than nothing,” she said.
Hunt for ventilators in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that each of the five boroughs of New York City and the surrounding counties are setting up overflow facilities that can hold up to 1,000 patients. He said the state is shopping for ventilators. He said hospitals also are converting anesthesiology machines to work as ventilators and are splitting ventilators so that two patients can share a single machine. “It’s not ideal, but we think it’s working,” he said.
Trump pledges more help: President Donald Trump said at his daily briefing that the USNS Comfort – the world’s biggest hospital ship – should be in New York Harbor by Monday. “So, it’s going to be leaving on Saturday, rather than three weeks from now,” he said.
