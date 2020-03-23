Here's another resource for any of you who think you need a coronavirus test.
Hotlines available in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida will screen you and help figure out what you should do next.
For Alabama, call 1-888-264-2256.
If you live in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453.
Call 1-866-779- 6121 in Florida.
You can call at any time of the week. They are available to assist you 24-7.
