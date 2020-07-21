Alabama keeps adding new coronavirus cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health’s July 21 10 a.m. number shows 69,075 COVID cases in the state.

Tonight's Ask A COVID-19 question is about the numbers of cases at the county jail. A viewer asked, whether there has been an outbreak of the virus at the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

FOX10 News received the following response from Chief Deputy Anthony Lowery, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, "We have had some positive tests as we have ramped-up testing."

Here are the figures he provided:

34 total confirmed cases

20 men

14 women

The facility can hold up to 649 inmates.

Overall, Baldwin County has 2,007 confirmed cases. That's up 87 from the day before.

Email your questions, COVID19@FOX10TV.COM.