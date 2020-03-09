MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – For area health care officials, Italy serves as a potential cautionary tale when confronting the novel coronavirus.
A surge in cases there quickly strained hospitals and other health resources to the breaking point. Experts said the public in Alabama can do its part by remaining vigilant without overacting.
Rendi Murphree, director of the Mobile County Health Department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services, told FOX10 News on Monday that the best course of action for most people who get sick is to stay home. That will both suppress new infections and keep emergency room resources for those who need it, she added.
“So, when you become symptomatic, that’s when you’re at greatest risk of infecting others. So that’s why we just, you know, implore people – please help us by staying at home,” she said. “’Cause if your home, then you have just a few number of close contacts not potentially dozens or, you know, a 100 or several hundred as we sometimes, sometimes see.”
Murphree said attention devoted to the disease, known as COVID-19, has sparked many calls from concerned citizens. With the state Health Department now testing more widely, she said, she expects to see confirmed cases popping up in Alabama soon.
“Hospitals make a business keeping their beds full, and most hospitals and emergency departments are operating at capacity all the time,” she said. “And if that’s important for them to keep their doors open.”
Mike Burke, a spokesman for the company that owns Providence Hospital in Mobile, said the facility is licensed for 329 beds and experiences occupancy rates ranging from 65 percent to 85 percent. He said the hospital has the ability to adjust staffing levels up or down depending on conditions.
Casandra Andrews, a spokeswoman for the University of South Alabama health system, said in a statement that it is prepared.
“USA Health has a plan in place for its hospitals and clinics relative to the potential care of patients with COVID-19,” she said in the statement “As part of this plan, we are closely monitoring the disease and communicate regularly with the Alabama Department of Public Health, local public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the latest recommendations.”
Murphree said that although COVID-19 is a new strain, the challenges it presents are similar to other infectious diseases.
“For many, many years, we have been working on our pandemic influenza plans,” said Murphree, whose background includes work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “And so all of those are coming out of the closets and off the shelves and getting dusted off and tweaked for this new coronavirus, but many of the things we've been planning for are the same kinds of things that we will need to implement in a situation like a coronavirus outbreak.”
In the event of positive coronavirus tests in the Mobile area, Murphree said hospitals and other facilities likely would set up separate waiting rooms for the infected.
“It gets to be about triaging, right?” she said. “Hospitals need to protect themselves so that they can keep their doors open. … What we can’t do is run the risk of needing to shut down part of the emergency department or part of the hospital, because we’ve got, you know, a potential outbreak within that health care setting.”
Murphree said even the best-laid plans can come undone without public support. She urged folks with a cough and low-grade fever to stay at home and monitor their symptoms.
In most cases, she said, people who get the novel coronavirus recover on their own.
Murphree said people should seek medical treatment if they start to experience serious symptoms, such as a high fever or trouble breathing. But she urged people to contact doctor’s offices or hospitals in advance so they have time to prepare for their arrival and protect other patients.
Burke, the Providence Hospital spokesman, reiterated that point.
“We’re trying to get the word out for people to call ahead,” he said.
