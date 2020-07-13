MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The Coronavirus pandemic is making for a record-breaking runoff election, at least in terms of absentee ballots.

According to officials in Mobile and Baldwin counties, more people requested absentee ballots for the runoff election in comparison to past primary runoff elections.

In Mobile County, there were 5,346 absentee ballot applications with 3,153 returned as of Saturday afternoon. In Baldwin County, there was a little over 3,000 requested with a little over 2,000 returned as of noon on Monday.

“This is comparable to the number of absentee ballots issued in regards to a general election,” said Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis.

Alabama is making it easier for those who do not feel comfortable to vote in person because of COVID-19 to vote absentee.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, “Any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place shall be eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to that individual. State law allows the Secretary of State to issue absentee voting guidance during declared states of emergency, allowing Secretary Merrill to encourage voters to check the box which reads as follows (in the case none of the boxes are appropriate): “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED].”

It is too late to vote absentee for the runoff election, but you can still request one for the general election.

