MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – For weeks, some observers have braced for a spike in COVID-19 cases in Baldwin County as Mobile County has cemented itself as Alabama’s novel coronavirus hotspot.

So far, it hasn’t happened.

Public health experts have theories but no firm explanation. With an active tourism industry and beaches that were filled with spring-breakers when the pandemic reached America – not to mention an economy that is tightly linked with Mobile – one might have expected infections to follow a similar track.

But while cases have steadily risen over the past month in Mobile County, reaching 1,474 cases by Monday, they have barely ticked up in Baldwin – often just a handful of new cases a day. It had just 224 total by the end of the day Monday.

“It is difficult to pinpoint exactly why there are differences in the number of cases in various cities or counties,” Baldwin Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood said in a statement to FOX10 News. “We do know that social distancing is a recommended preventative measure and it is likely more challenging to distance in places with higher density populations, but that is one of many potential factors involved in the spread of COVID-19.”

Hood urged people to continue to following state public health guidelines and not let their guard down.

Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, said at a recent briefing that other infections diseases have hit Mobile first before spreading to Baldwin.

“We see this this difference with lots of diseases where Mobile has more cases than, you know, a neighboring county to our east or to our north,” she said.

Even controlling for the differences in population, Mobile County had an infection rate almost 3½ times as high – 343 cases per 100,000 residents vs. 100 in Baldwin.

That is one of the highest gaps in the county. Take Jefferson County, home to Birmingham. That county on Monday had a rate of 171 cases per 100,000, which actually is less than the infection rate of 175 in neighboring Shelby County.

It is a similar story in Montgomery County, which had a rate of 283 cases by 100,000. That is higher than Montgomery’s two suburban counties, Elmore and Autauga. But the difference is less than between Mobile and Baldwin.

Murphree, the director of the Mobile County Health Department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services, said at the news briefing that it could have to do with geography, population density or socioeconomic differences.

“I’ve seen this similar trend with other, with another outbreak that we’ve had, a Hepatitis A outbreak, that it seems like transmission in those younger age groups – so, you know, 24 to 64 –that it comes from the west, not from the east,” she said. “And so it seems to be moving along the I-10 corridor, sort of coming from Louisiana through Mississippi and then into Alabama and on over that way.”

Dr. Karen Landers, the assistant stat health officer, credited local leadership and adherence to state health guidelines.

“Further, the community has been active in testing both through public health and commercial labs,” she said in an email to FOX10 News. “Citizens have been aware of the increase in numbers in Mobile, and appear to have been adhering to guidance related to reducing exposure to communities with increased cases of COVID 19.”

Some have suggested that perhaps Baldwin County is not testing enough and, therefore, has fewer cases. If it were merely a case of ultra-strict testing criteria, though, one would expect a higher percentage of tests to turn up positive.

Yet as of Tuesday, less than 5 percent of Baldwin residents who underwent coronavirus testing came up positive. That is about half of the positive rate in Mobile County and less than the statewide average, as well.

Across the country, most metro counties share with adjacent counties a closer relationship in COVID-19 rates that Mobile and Baldwin. So have an even greater disparity, though. For instance, El Paso County on the western edge of Texas, has 1,340 cases. But neighboring Huspeth County, a county of fewer than 5,000 residents that is part of the same metropolitan statistical area, has yet to record its first case.

As for Baldwin, with the state opening back up and more people out and about, it remains to be seen whether the case count will remain low or if a spike will occur over the next couple of week.