Question: Is it a good idea to wear a face mask in church...even if social distancing is practiced during a religious service that lasts more than 30 minutes?

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to the Mobile and Baldwin County Health Departments, as well as the Alabama Department of Public Health.

We are waiting to hear from Baldwin County and ADPH but this is what we received from the mobile county health department:

“People attending religious gatherings should absolutely wear a cloth face covering even if services are shortened and physical distance is maintained,” Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist who oversees MCHD’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services.

The question is also answered in the frequently asked questions list in the City of Mobile's FAQs for face covering ordinance.

"Places of worship should consider having employees, volunteers, and attendees wear cloth face coverings over the nose and mouth to help protect against the spread of the virus (not an N-95 or medical mask, which should be reserved for healthcare workers)."

Organizers of religious gatherings are strongly encouraged to read and implement the Alabama Department of Public Health’s “Guidelines for Places of Worship."

