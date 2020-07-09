Several clinical trials testing the safety and effectiveness of potential vaccine candidates are underway. So when will a vaccine be available? That’s tonight’s Ask a COVID-19 question.
Vaccines normally require years of testing and additional time to produce at scale, but scientists are hoping to develop a coronavirus vaccine within 12 to 18 months, according to the World Health Organization. Currently, there are several Phase three trials going on right now.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases adding that he’s “cautiously optimistic the U.S. will have a vaccine for the coronavirus by the end of 2020 or early in 2021.“
He confirmed that several vaccine candidates are moving through clinical trial phases and that the federal government is taking financial risks “so that when — and I believe it will be when, not if — we get favorable candidates with good results, we will be able to make them available to the American public.”
More than 100 research teams around the world are working on vaccine development.
For now, the best way to prevent infection is to avoid exposure to the virus.
