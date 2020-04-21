The rate of increase in Alabama’s novel coronavirus count has been steadily declining, and health officials are confident in the ability of hospitals to treat the sick.

But one key component in the state’s plans to emerge from its self-imposed coronavirus lockdown has emerged – insufficient ability to test possible patients.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health had recorded 5,371 tests, or roughly 1 percent of the state’s population. Dr. Scott Harris, the state’s health officer, said at a news conference that the current levels are not enough. But he declined to quantify it.

“I don’t think there’s a there’s a set number that we would use that would automatically, you know, answer that question,” he said. “I think we want to feel comfortable that we can test people when they need to be tested and, you know, right now in some parts this state, that means that we take a consultation from a doctor one at a time and try to arrange a way for that individual patient to get testing.”

Harris said the ultimate goal is for testing that is as widespread as other common medical tests, like the ones for strep throat or blood glucose that can be conducted in any doctor’s office.

Harris said no state has yet come close to that kind of ability.

“We certainly don’t have to wait to reach a position like that where we can do that,” he said.

What we do need to be able to do, though, is to be able to respond as public health. When we see outbreaks occurring, we need to be able to get to an area where we have multiple cases reported to get those people tested as quickly as possible and the contact tracing on those people as quickly as possible.”

Alabama ranks in the bottom half the country in terms of coronavirus tests per capita, although Ivey noted that private labs and the University of Alabama at Birmingham are helping to ramp that up.

It is a key to lifting the “stay-at-home” order, Ivey said.

“Before we get fully operational, we’ve got to increase our testing capacity,” she said.

How much more testing?

“Have more than less than 1 percent of the population, that’s for sure,” she said.