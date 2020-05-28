MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Coronavirus testing along the Gulf Coast and throughout Alabama is getting faster, but health officials contend it needs to get even better.

Mobile County epidemiologist Rendi Murphree said at Thursday’s briefing that on April 5, the average wait for novel coronavirus test results was 22 days. And longest wait was 54 days.

“In the last six weeks, it's gone down every week,” said Murphree, the director of the department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services. “So down to, like, four days on average, then two days on average, and now we’re down to one day on average.”

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, who appeared at a news conference with Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), said the statewide average currently is 24 to 72 hours.

“But clearly, that’s not fast enough to make a lot of decisions, you know, particularly if you are someone who’s waiting at home for a result before you’re deciding whether you can go back to work or go back in public,” he said. “So, we still have a ways to improve that process and improve our turnaround time.”

Harris said the Department of Public Health receives test reports from about 150 labs, although the bulk of those are coming from a dozen or so.

The state needs to see improvement in both the volume of tests and the speed with which the results come back, Harris said. He added that Alabama is beginning to get what he called “point of care tests” that a doctor’s office can run and get results within 15 minutes.

Jones called for more federal funding to support the expansion of testing capacity throughout the United States.

“We’ve got to get tests that are more, that are accurate. We got to get tests that are quick, that can be done in a matter of hours or minutes; really, we need a test that can be done in a matter of minutes,” he said. “And we need to get them efficiently. We need to make sure that they’re affordable. We really need to get the cost of these tests down so that they can be mass produced and put around the country, in the millions, and that we can test people on an ongoing basis.”

Officials have said testing has gotten to the point where anyone who is sick can get a test. In addition to many doctor’s offices, there are 17 sites in Mobile County that provide testing – and some of them do not require people to have specific symptoms in order to get a test. While some places still provide the original test that involves probing the nose to the back of the head, other facilities offer kinder, gentler swabbing.

In addition to getting results faster, both Jones and Harris said Thursday that ramping up the volume would allow for proactive testing, making it easier to spot and contain new infections before they spread in institutional settings.

That could aid in the reopening process, Harris said. He said it would be great to be able to regularly test all 700,000 Alabama schoolchildren, for instance, or the state’s college students. Another likely candidate would be the sate’s hard-hit nursing homes, which have more than 25,000 residents.

“We would love to be able to screen all of them,” he said. “But just the huge scale of that testing is something that we just logistically haven’t figured out yet. But that’s really our goal of where we’d like to get to at some point.”

Although still not satisfied Harris called for perspective in how far the state and country have come.

“I would ask everyone to remember that as late as January of this year, there was no such thing as a test for this disease, anywhere,” he said. “And so every test that’s been done – now in the millions – these are all tests that have been invented and rolled out and analyzed all just in the past three or four months. So it’s been a tremendous process just from a cold start, completely.”