Friday brought a new deluge of news related to the fast-changing coronavirus crisis. Here are the day’s major developments:
The count. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported the state has 106 coronavirus cases as of Friday afternoon. That includes two new cases reported by Infirmary Health, a patient who is isolated at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope and a patient treated in Mobile who lives in another county. A third new case involves an adult who is quarantining at home. Nationwide, almost 19,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 230 have died.
“This is the real thing, ya’ll,” said Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department. “This is the real deal. I mean, we are having the worst pandemic since the 1918 Spanish flu.”
Tighter restrictions in Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey banned all gatherings of more than 25 people, not related to work, and gathering of any size in which people cannot maintain a 6-foot buffer. Ivey also announced that she had authorized the National Guard to provide support to first responders, if the need arises.
Tax deferral. The Internal Revenue Service is giving Americans an extra 90 days to pay their taxes. Tax day now will be July 15, and Alabama officials said the state would follow suit.
Student loans. President Donald Trump said at a news conference that the Department of Education would freeze interest and collections on student loans for 60 days. He said that could be extended.
Standardized testing. Trump said all standardized test requirements would be waived for the current school year.
Border restrictions. New restrictions on crossings at the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada will go into effect at midnight. Trade will continue, but all non-essential travel will be barred.
Stepped-up border measures. The president also said U.S. Border Patrol officers will begin immediately returning illegal immigrants caught at the border to their home countries. The normal procedure takes much longer for border-crossers who aren’t Canadian or Mexican.
Virus testing. Vice President Mike Pence said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is starting a laboratory task force to help labs that are running low on coronavirus testing kits.
“We’re making tremendous progress in terms of lab testing – tens of thousands of tests are being done every single day, both through the CDC and the public health labs, as well as now through the private sector commercial labs,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said a news conference. “They’re getting to scale They have supplies.”
Small business payroll help. Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) took to the Senate floor to unveil his proposal to create an emergency fund for small businesses to borrow money interest free in order to continue paying employees.
“I’ve heard from a lot of folks who are scared to death, working folks who are now at home,” he said. “They are not telecommuting because their jobs are not like that.”
New York eviction moratorium. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a 90-day moratorium on residential and commercial evictions. New York, California and Illinois now are telling all non-essential workers to stay home, and Cuomo urged people to heed those restrictions and instructions to avoid crowds, including recreational activities.
“You can’t play basketball and stay more than 6 feet from each other,” he said.
