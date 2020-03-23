MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- As the coronavirus continues to spread, there is a real worry about a shelter in place order going into effect in Mobile and Southern Alabama.
That question has been popping up often on our FOX10 News social media channels, as multiple states have already taken that drastic measure to stop the spread.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says most city leaders in Alabama do not want to put that into place yet.
“We can’t let the health crisis become an economic crisis more than it already is,” he said.
Across the country, more than 10 states have announced stay-at-home orders, including Louisiana. While the option is on the table here there is no plan to do it yet.
“If the governor told us to close down, I would follow the governor’s order,” Stimpson said.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Mayor Stimpson said he is continuing to work to get more testing in Mobile.
Last week FOX10 News reported Stimpson reached a deal with a local lab to get test kits to Mobile by April 1st. The mayor now says it could be after the 1st of the month.
“We are wanting to partner with the four hospitals and let them send us patients to keep from blocking out their emergency rooms,” he said.
With Mobile and Baldwin counties, both reporting three positive COVID-19 cases health officials continue to say the numbers may be misleading because of the lack of testing.
“I believe since you’re going to start seeing that open up a little bit it would be expected that we’ll be able to detect more cases in the community and the number will go up,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.
The mayor said no matter what happens Mobile and cities across the country will take an economic hit because of this pandemic.
