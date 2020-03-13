The school released the following statement via social media.
Cottage Hill Christian Academy Families,
Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak that has impacted our nation, the decision has been made to follow guidance from Governor Ivey and national and state health advisors. Cottage Hill Christian Academy will close school on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
The closure includes our Early Education Center, Preschool, Elementary, Middle, and High School departments along with all athletic events, academic competitions, and all other school-sponsored events. All athletic events and activities scheduled after Saturday, March 14, 2020, will be postponed until further notice. It is the current plan of our leadership team to reopen our facilities and resume student activities on Monday, April 6, 2020; however, if anything changes, we will communicate those plans accordingly. Be sure that you are following our social media pages and checking the website for these updates.
During the school closure, all classrooms and public areas of the facilities will be closed, quarantined, and disinfected. Our leadership team is currently evaluating the need for a distance learning plan during this closure. We will communicate a plan for distance learning at the beginning of next week. We truly appreciate your understanding and partnership as we offer the best possible educational experience for your child while maintaining the health and safety of the Cottage Hill family as an utmost priority.
In Christ,
Jeremy Sandefur
Head of School
Cottage Hill Christian Academy
