Officials with the Alabama State Port Authority in Mobile believe coronavirus is already affecting operations at the port.
Alabama State Port Authority Director Jimmy Lyons says four ships a week come into the port from China.
Lyons says a lot of people wonder about the health impact of that
He says, "The virus is not carried on the outside of a wooden box or a container, so touching a container loaded in China is not going to get you sick."
Lyons is concerned about the commercial impact on port activity.
He says, "February is five percent below January. We're looking at March being potentially 25 percent below, and that means the pipelines are running dry. And what you'll see as a consumer is you may start seeing things not available on the stores."
And as people are put in isolation in China, there are fewer people to work the ports there and send cargo to ports like Mobile.
Lyons says the longer the threat lasts, the bigger the impact to our national economy could be.
He said, "The key to what is going to impact our economy is the duration of this. If it keeps going like it is today, then I think it could be very, very serious."
