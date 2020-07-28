Coronavirus cases are still on the rise in Alabama. That is bringing more questions about the safety of reopening.

FOX10 News received a question from a viewer who asked, why let schools reopen if students have a chance of catching the virus and bringing it back home?

As scientists still study whether kids are super spreaders of COVID-19, THE Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states the following on its website:

Question: Could reopening schools lead to increased rates of COVID-19? Answer: Evidence from schools throughout the world suggests that reopening schools may be low risk in communities with low SARS-CoV-2 transmission rates. Computer simulations from Europe have suggested that schools reopening may further increase spread in communities where transmission is already high. As schools reopen, more will be learned about the feasibility and effectiveness of mitigation strategies such as wearing cloth face coverings and keeping people 6 feet apart through social distancing. Regardless of the level of community transmission, vigilance to practicing behaviors that prevent spread among everyone at school and taking other recommended actions to plan, prepare, and respond to COVID-19 will lower the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission than it might otherwise would be.

