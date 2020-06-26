MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile City Council President Levon C. Manzie said he, along with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other members of the City Council, will sponsor a measure on next week's agenda mandating the use of face covering in public places.

Manzie, a representative for District 2, said, "this one action has been proven to be incredibly effective at slowing and stopping the spread," of COVID-19.

Stimpon tweeted the following statements:

"I've asked the City Council to approve an order requiring face coverings in public places to control the spread of COVID-19 in Mobile."

We're serious about enforcement. As proposed, the ordinance carries a fine of $50 for the first offense and $100 for second and subsequent offenses.

I'm pleased that Council President Manzie agreed to co-sponsor this ordinance and hope that the council will act swiftly to approve it on Tuesday. Time is of the essence."

The announcement was made via social media Friday afternoon.