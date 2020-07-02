MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- In just a matter of hours, big portions of Mobile County will be forced to cover up when they go into public. Face coverings will be mandatory in the City of Mobile and parts of Mobile County.

“When celebrating the 4th of July and for the remainder of the month of July please wear your face covering when you’re out and about,” said Dr. Bert Eichold, Health Officer at the Mobile County Health Department.

This health order is similar to the City of Mobile’s that was approved by the city council on Wednesday.

The city and county mask mandates require everyone 10 and older to wear a face covering in public for the next 30 days.

There are exemptions for those with breathing issues and if you’re outside with social distancing.

“I think it’s good overall,” said Robert Anderson. “We need to do what we can to protect people.”

“I’m generally not fond of requirements when you have no say in the matter,” said Michael Abel.

Mobile Police are taking an active approach about the face cover requirement. Their goal is to handout a mask not a fine.

“It is our preference to follow the mayor’s lead on that and to hand out masks and to advise social distancing or to wear masks if they can’t and look for voluntary compliance,” said James Barber, Mobile’s Public Safety Director.

So far, MPD has more than 15,000 face coverings ready to hand out with another shipment on the way. They are available at police precincts for pick up.

“They gave me two masks and this going to help carry me on my journey and this is so wonderful because that’s what we’re all about helping other people,” said Annie Williams.