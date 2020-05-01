MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission is working with the Mobile Chamber of Commerce in an effort to offer grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses in Mobile negatively impacted by the COVID-19.
However, State Attorney General Steve Marshall has said the commission can't do that.
Marshall said that a grant program wouldn't pass the "public purpose" test and that money can't be awarded to private businesses to keep businesses from failing.
Commissioner Connie Hudson believes under these dire circumstances, there should be relief, but the AG doesn't see it that way.
For now, there's nothing the commission can do.
FOX10 News reached out to AG Marshall, but his office said he had "no comment".
