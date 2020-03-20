The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting passenger bookings on airlines around the country and here in Mobile.
Demand is down around the country and, as a result, airlines are reducing service.
Three major airlines in the United States, American, Delta, and United have announced further reductions to service during the pandemic.
They cited decreased consumer demand and government mandated travel restrictions.
American is reducing is domestic schedule by 30 percent next month, United by 60 percent next month, and Delta reducing system wide flights by 70 percent.
In Mobile, Airport Authority President Chris Curry says we're already seeing affects in Mobile at both of our airports.
Curry said, "At the downtown airport, we've seen about 50 percent reduction in passenger traffic with Frontier, and I would imagine that the other airlines are fairly similar."
