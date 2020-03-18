Forced cancellations of blood drives due to COVID-19 continue to negatively impact the blood supply, which endangers those needing lifesaving blood transfusions.
LifeSouth, along with the FDA, is urging donors to donate blood now and pleads for organizations to host blood drives. Blood donors are needed every day, and anyone who is in good health is encouraged to donate, LifeSouth says.
“We have already seen a significant decrease in donations as the outbreak progresses and are facing a critical public health risk if the blood supply continues to decline,” said LifeSouth’s vice president of medical services, Dr. Chris Lough.
The coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives, according to LifeSouth.
To find a blood drive near you or for more information about hosting a blood drive, visit lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707.
