Some encouraging news in the fight against COVID-19 in Mobile.

And it comes during the opening of two new screening sites in the city.

Two issues have been the number of testing sites and the speed in getting results.

Monday morning, Diagnostic and Medical Clinic, or an affiliate of Infirmary Health, opened two screening sites in conjunction with the City of Mobile.

Doctors say only sick people need to be tested and, if they have symptoms that may be coronavirus, there is an antibody test that gives quick results.

Dr. Jason Harrison, a Doctor of Internal Medicine, said, "We test it on site and we have an answer while the patient is here. Again, applying that test to people who are symptomatic and using that to help us determine whether or not we need to do subsequent testing. The subsequent testing I'm referring to, the turnaround time is getting better: anywhere from 24 to 48 hours is what we're optimistically hoping for at this point."

Doctor Harrison says, in past weeks getting those results have taken about a week or more.

The antibody tests shows whether your immune system has come in contact with the virus.

The faster the results, the faster those with positive results can be isolated.

You need to make an appointment to be screened.

The number to call is 435-1106.