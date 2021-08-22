MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Approval for COVID-19 booster shots could be weeks away, but one Mobile man already has had a third shot.

Marne Yarbrough, an insurance adjuster who had a lung transplant, is among the Americans with compromised immune systems that the federal government began on Aug. 13 recommending get third shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Yarbrough said he got his Moderna shot on Tuesday and felt no side effects. Because of his condition, he added, he especially worries about the virus.

“I do, but everybody should, with as crazy as this COIVD variant – Delta variant’s going around,” he told FOX10 New. “You know, everybody should be concerned. I lost two friends in the last 10 days to it.”

Technically, the shot that Yarbrough received last week is not a booster but an additional dose for people who may not have developed sufficient antibodies from the initial two doses. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, moderately to severely immunocompromised people make up 3 percent of the U.S. adults but 40 percent to 44 percent of COVID-19 hospital patients.

THIRD SHOT ELIGIBILITY People with the following conditions qualify for a third COVID-19 shot: Active or recent treatment for cancer - solid tumor and blood malignancies.

Receipt of solid organ or recent hematopoietic stem cell transplants.

Severe primary immunodeficiency.

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, tumor-necrosis blockers, and other biologic agents that may suppress immune response.

The Biden administration wants to extend an additional round of shots to all Americans eight months after their second dose, with a target date of Sept. 20. Some already are getting additional shots. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that an estimated 1 million Americans had gotten a third dose even though that has not been approved. For now, it would apply only to the vaccines that use messenger RNA technology – Pfizer and Modnera – but not Johnson & Johnson.

But there is much less scientific consensus about the need for a third dose – and some have expressed concern that it could prompt worse side effects.

“We’re keenly interested in knowing whether or not a third dose may be associated with any higher risk of adverse reactions, particularly some of those more severe – although very rare – side effects,” CDC Deputy Director Jay Butler said during a media briefing last month.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris told reporters on Friday that he is not familiar with evidence that a third dose would any harder on people than the first two.

“I’ve never heard that issue raised before except as a theoretical concern,” he said.

Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told FOX10 News that it is a legitimate concern.

“It’s certainly a possibility that the systemic side effects will be worse with a third shot,” he said.

The idea behind a booster shot is that it would address a potential vulnerability among people whose vaccine-induced antibodies begin to wane – a point made on “Fox News Sunday” by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

“People are protected right now from the worst of COVID,” he told host Chris Wallace. “We want to extend that protection and stay ahead of Delta. That’s why the boosters are important.”

Goepfert agreed that the vaccine so far is performing well in terms of preventing serious illness. He said there is not a great deal of data on whether a third shot will improve upon that record, although he added that evidence should be in soon from countries like Israel that already have begun to give out booster shots.

“I think their idea is that they would like to stay ahead of the virus,” he said. ‘And so, they think this is the best approach to do that. And it’s hard to argue with that. I think every time we’ve underestimated this virus, it’s come back to bite us.”

Still, Goepfert said, a booster shot will not bring the pandemic to heel in Alabama.

“More importantly would be to vaccinate the other 65 percent in Alabama who haven’t gotten the vaccine,” he said. “That would be so much more important than boosting.”

At his briefing last week, Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health was not prepared to provide a complete explanation about how the booster program would work or whether a person would not be considered “fully vaccinated” until 14 days after the third shot. Those details, he said, would be worked out after approval.

That is a process that involves multiple layers of review. First, the Vaccines and Related Biological Produces Advisory Committee will make a recommendation to the Food and Drug Administration, followed by a review by Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the CDC.

“That was a smart question to raise. But the truth is we just don’t know yet,” Harris said in response to a query from FOX10 News. “And that’s the reason we have the process that we have. … So there’s still a lot of steps to go.”

Yarbrough said he has not been tested to measure the coronavirus antibody levels in his body and does not know how much better-protected his is now from the third shot. Still, he added, “I was glad to get it.”