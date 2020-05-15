MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Twin Oaks Rehabilitation and HealthCare Center in Mobile has had two employees and two residents test positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Ball HealthCare Services Inc.

The company says all residents and staff members were tested after it was learned on May 4 that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

Following those subsequent tests, it was learned another employee and two residents had tested positive.

The residents and one employee were asymptomatic and are in quarantine, BallHealth says.

BallHealth says health department officials have been notified, and the facility is following all guidelines. Members of the Alabama National Guard are scheduled to clean the facility later this month.