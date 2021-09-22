MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Ascension Providence Hospital has continued to steadily decline during the past week.

According to the hospital, the number of hospitalized patients fluctuates frequently, so any individual data points are only a moment-in-time snapshot. But here are a few key statistics for today, Sept. 22, as provided by Providence:

There are a total of 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ascension Providence in Mobile. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 one week ago was 44.

On July 5, shortly before the COVID-19 surge began, the hospital had a total of 9 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

More than 90 percent of hospital patients sick with COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

The hospital has given more than 2,000 monoclonal antibody injections to date. Regeneron's Emergency Use Authorized monoclonal antibody treatment is a combination of two antibodies (casirivimab and imdevimab) used for early treatment of mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Ideally, the drug should be given within three days of a positive test for COVID-19.

With this report, the hospital provided the following statement: