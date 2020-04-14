The numbers are up overnight from deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Mobile County.

The Mobile County Health Department reported twelve deaths from COVID-19 in Mobile County Tuesday afternoon.

That was up three from Monday.

The number of reported deaths stood at 17.

Those are deaths that have to be investigated in Montgomery.

The twelve deaths are the most for any county in Alabama.

County health officials say each had underlying medical conditions and were hospitalized at the time of death.

Health officials say 495 cases were reported in Mobile County Tuesday afternoon.

But it appears social distancing is having an impact.

Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "We're just now coming into what we think is going to be the highest point of the outbreak. We need you to stay at home and follow those orders to try to continue mitigating the outbreak. We think we've slowed the spread. It's really difficult to tell that when you're in the middle of it, but, for at least, you know, the next seven to 10 days days, we may now just be reaching the peak of the outbreak."

The figures from the Mobile County Department of Health also show, among the almost 500 cases in Mobile County, four are children in the "zero to four" age range category.

Health officials say the number of people hospitalized in Mobile from COVID-19 is 52.