MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- There were more positive COVID-19 cases in Mobile County and in Alabama on Wednesday.

Based on numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 cases are growing faster this week than any other since the outbreak began in the state.

According to the numbers from ADHP, there were 639 new cases in the state on Monday and 593 on Tuesday.

“Last week, Mobile County had the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported to us than any other week since the outbreak began,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

While the numbers provide a snapshot of the case count in our area, the question is what is causing the rise.

There are two different views. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a Facebook post last night the increase is because of more testing, but not everyone is attributing the rise to that. The deputy health officer with the Jefferson County Department of Health told NPR affiliate WBHM that there could be other reasons.

“I speculate that what we’re seeing is some of the residual effects of loosening of the orders throughout the state,” said Dr. David Hicks.

The Mobile County Health Department seemed to agree during Tuesday’s update.

“The last days of the stay at home order and more movement under the safer at home order I fear that we are going to see transmission rise again,” Murphree said.

Mayor Stimpson points to a lower positive test rate of COVID-19 in the last 14 days in the county. Overall since mid-March, the percent of positive tests in Mobile is about 10%. Looking at just the last 14 days, it drops to about 6.6%.

We reached out the MCHD about Mayor Stimpson’s view attributing the rise to testing, but we did not hear back on Wednesday.