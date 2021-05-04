Health experts say they believe COVID-19 is here to stay.

Experts say the virus will most likely become a constant, yet manageable threat to the U.S. for several more years. They say the new strains of COVID-19 are developing too quickly for the nation to reach herd immunity.

A report from The New York Times detailing these beliefs comes after health officials once believed herd immunity could be achieved possibly by the summer.

President Biden, echoing a similar tone of optimism, says the country should be in a different position by the end of the summer.

He also says the focus should be on making sure anyone who is eligible gets a vaccine.

Biden said: "As you know, I've worked very hard to make sure we have over 600 million doses of vaccine. We're going to continue to make sure that's available."

Most scientists are now saying they expect the virus to become more of a mild infection.