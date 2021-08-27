BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) – A COVID-19 outbreak at the Baldwin County Corrections Center has prompted the Sheriff’s Office to put the facility on total lockdown and release some inmates, officials confirmed Friday.

Chief Deputy Anthony Lowery told FOX10 News that 55 prisoners out of about 650 as of Thursday were positive for COVID-19. He indicated that jail would remain on lockdown for two weeks.

“Trying to cut down inmates spreading COVID with each other,” he told FOX10 News via text message.

Like Mobile County Metro Jail – where a COVID outbreak prompted Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran to release some inmates – Lowery said Baldwin officials have been doing the same. He told FOX10 News that the District Attorney’s Office and judges have been working with jail officials to identify low-risk inmate who safely could be released.

“We are hoping the lockdown will work,” Lowery wrote.

The move has impacted about a half-dozen federal cases that had hearings scheduled in the next two weeks, according to Chief Deputy Clerk Jeff Reinert. The U.S, Marshals Service contracts with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office to detain some federal defendants at the Baldwin jail.

One of the affected cases involves an alleged drug kingpin, Darrin Jamark “DD” Southall. After backing out of a plea agreement for an escape charge, he had changed his mind and agreed to plead guilty, court records show. But his plea hearing has been indefinitely postponed because of the COVID lockdown at the jail.

Southall is at the Baldwin County Corrections Center because the U.S. Marshals Service transferred him there after they say he escaped from the Clarke County Jail. The plea agreement his lawyer negotiated involves only the escape charge and does not impact the drug charges accusing Southall of overseeing a widespread narcotics ring along the Gulf Coast.