MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased sharply in Mobile County over a two-week period, according to data released Monday by health officials.

There were 143 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Sunday, according to a report from the Mobile County Health Department.

And that's up dramatically from only 33 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mobile County two weeks prior, on July 12, the report shows.

The MCHD says the hospitalizations figures reflect only the most severe cases of infection and patients who were exposed to the virus several weeks before admission.

Rising COVID infections prompted a visitor policy change announced Monday by Infirmary Health, affecting several area hospitals.

The health department's online COVID-19 dashboard indicated 3,067 total cases for the county -- 1,939 confirmed cases and 1,128 probable cases. The dashboard showed six deaths so far during July.