MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Ascension Providence has remained level over the past few days, according to the hospital. Hospitalizations remain very high.

The number of hospitalized patients fluctuates frequently, so any individual data points are only a moment-in-time snapshot, the hospital said Wednesday. It provided the following key statistics for today, Sept. 1:

There are a total of 101patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ascension Providence in Mobile. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 one week ago was 103.

Today’s number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remains significantly higher than the previous peak at the hospital in January 2021.

On July 5, shortly before the COVID-19 surge began, the hospital had a total of 9 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The hospital has given almost 2,000 monoclonal antibody injections to date. During this current surge, the hospital is providing approximately 250 injections per week.

Ascension Providence says it is administering doses of Regeneron's Emergency Use Authorized monoclonal antibody treatment called REGEN-COV. It is a combination of two antibodies (casirivimab and imdevimab) used for early treatment of mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Patients may be referred to the program by their primary care physician by calling 251-266-3197.

A hospital statement reads:

"We continue to recommend full vaccination as the best way to overcome the pandemic. Ascension Providence urges anyone 12 and older to get vaccinated now to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our community against COVID-19. The vaccines are safe and effective, and the evidence is very clear that the benefits of being vaccinated far outweigh any identified risks or side effects."