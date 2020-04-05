COVID-19 in Alabama: 1,841 confirmed cases, 45 reported deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has surpassed 1,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

More than 13,000 Alabamians have been tested as of Sunday afternoon.

There are 45 reported deaths from the virus, but the Alabama Department of Public Health said only 31 of those deaths have been confirmed as being caused by COVID-19.

ADPH also reports that 231 residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

There are 127 cases in Mobile County with six reported deaths. In Baldwin County, there are 34 confirmed cases with one reported death. Washington County has five cases and one death, Clarke County has nine cases, Monroe County has five cases, Conecuh County has two cases, and Escambia County has three cases.

Jefferson County leads the state with 418 confirmed cases and nine reported deaths.