COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 1,900 confirmed cases, 47 reported deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has surpassed 1,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

More than 14,000 Alabamians have been tested as of Monday afternoon.

There are 47 reported deaths from the virus, but the Alabama Department of Public Health said only 32 of those deaths have been confirmed as being caused by COVID-19.

ADPH also reports that 240 residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

There are 143 cases in Mobile County with six reported deaths. In Baldwin County, there are 37 confirmed cases with one reported death. Washington County has five cases and one death, Clarke County has nine cases, Monroe County has five cases, Conecuh County has two cases, and Escambia County has three cases.

Jefferson County leads the state with 418 confirmed cases and ten reported deaths.