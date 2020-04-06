COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 2,000 confirmed cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

There are 53 reported deaths from the virus, but the Alabama Department of Public Health said only 32 of those deaths have been confirmed as being caused by COVID-19.

ADPH also reports that 240 residents have been hospitalized due to the virus. More than 14,700 Alabamians have been tested as of Monday afternoon.

There are 148 cases in Mobile County with six reported deaths. In Baldwin County, there are 38 confirmed cases with one reported death. Washington County has six cases and one death, Clarke County has nine cases, Monroe County has five cases, Conecuh County has two cases, and Escambia County has three cases.

Jefferson County leads the state with 438 confirmed cases and eleven reported deaths.