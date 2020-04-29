We have now passed the 1000 mark of COVID-19 cases in Mobile County.

It remains the highest number of cases in any Alabama county.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mobile County is up more than 40 cases from Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say we continue to see an upward trend in cases, a gradual trend, even if, some days, the numbers go down.

Kelly Warren with the Mobile County Health Department says, "The daily number of reported cases is influenced by many of factors, and we have to look at overall trends, not a minor reduction from one day to the next. And I think you'll see that guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the White House and Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, as well, is that you're looking for that continued trend downward that spans 14 days."

The rate of cases in Mobile is just over 245 per 100,000 people.