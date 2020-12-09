Alabama should receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine next week, and inoculations could begin within hours, Alabama state Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to vote Thursday on Pfizer’s application for emergency use authorization after a review by the Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Once the hospitals get those vaccines and we have the recommendation from the advisory council, the ACIP, we’ll be ready to get shots into arms hopefully that day – that day or the next day,” Harris said at a Montgomery news conference.

Appearing with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who announced she was extending her statewide mask mandate, Harris said state residence should have confidence in the vaccine once it is approved.

“If the approval process goes like we think it is with the FDA and the AICP, we should have vaccine in our state by early next week,” he said. “I will say that if it’s approved by FDA and AICP, that gives me all the confidence I need to take that vaccine. I’ll take it myself. I’ll recommend it for my family.”

Harris said the state has identified 15 hospitals that have the capacity to store the Pfizer vaccine at the negative-80 degrees Celsius temperatures that the vaccine requires. That includes several in Mobile and Baldwin.

But Harris cautioned it will be months before the vaccine is available to the general public. He noted that Pfizer plans to ship 40,950 doses in the first round to Alabama. The highest-priority recipients will be front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

But Harris said the limited number of doses means many even in that group will have to wait. He said there are about 300,000 health care workers, alone, in Alabama.

“And so, within that group, we have to do some prioritization of risk,” he said. “Those who are really on the front lines and face the most risk will be the first to go.”

Harris said the first doses are all first-shot doses. People who receive them will have to return three weeks later to get the second shot.

Harris said he expects the week after next, Pfizer will ship more doses. He added that he believes Moderna, which also is seeking FDA approval, will ships some of its vaccine to Alabama that week.

“I think the most difficult thing for us to say after waiting all this time is, there just isn’t going to be enough,” he said. “There is a scarcity of vaccine, and that’s going to continue for a while. And we want people to understand that.”

Added Harris: “It will be a little bit longer before the average, young healthy Alabamian gets the vaccine unless they’re in one of those essential services.”

Harris pegged the time frame in the spring. By then, he said, it should be widely enough available that people could get the vaccine at pharmacies, clinics, doctor’s offices and other health care facilities.