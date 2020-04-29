We've heard how drastically COVID-19's impacts have affected air travel around the country, but they hit close to home, too.

The Mobile Airport Authority met Wednesday morning looking over finances and future plans.

Afterward, authority president Chris Curry talked about the impact of the virus on Mobile Downtown Airport and Mobile Regional Airport.

Curry said, "Flight cancellations are down roughly 60 percent, passenger enplanement is approximately 90 percent, that's at the regional airport. At the downtown airport, Frontier announced new service to Orlando, but passenger bookings have been very slow."

Curry also says parking revenue is down about 90%.

However, he did say they're starting to see an uptick in the industry regarding passenger bookings into June, July and August.

And the authority has been awarded more than $15 million dollars in federal money for Mobile Regional and $69,000 to the downtown airport.

Curry says that will pay off debt, help meet payroll, and fund construction projects.

Also, a federal grant of $8.8 million dollars has been awarded to repair a runway at the downtown airport.

The virus has not affected the authority's master plan to transition regional carriers to the downtown airport.

Curry says the master plan is set to be completed in the summer.