BAY MINETTE, Ala (WALA) – There is a growing COVID-19 outbreak at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs says an additional five residents and three employees have now tested positive for the virus. There are now a total of 15 positive cases among residents and 14 among employees.
The new cases come after 275 tests were conducted at the facility on July 11th and July 12th.
The facility reports seven residents and 10 employees are entering a recovery phase. Four employees have fully recovered.
“All employees and veterans who experience symptoms are tested immediately, and anyone who may have a potential exposure through outside medical appointments or community exposure is tested immediately,” said spokesman Bob Horton. “ The home’s healthcare provider, Health Management Resources (HMR), has contracted with a private lab to provide universal testing every two weeks for residents and staff.”
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs says all of the state veterans homes continue to follow the heightened infection prevention and control protocol and is treating the pandemic as pervasive and very high risk.
